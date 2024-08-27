Aquarius: Elderly individuals should pay extra attention to their health today. If you’ve been facing financial difficulties for a long time, you might unexpectedly receive money that could quickly resolve several problems. Children could bring exciting news your way. Be mindful not to resort to emotional manipulation with your partner. It’s an auspicious day to embark on new ventures. Consider surprising your spouse by dedicating your time to them, setting aside your work. However, your spouse may not be very supportive during challenging situations today. Remedy: For excellent health, wrap equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds in a multicolored cloth and keep it with you at all times.

• Lucky Colour: Purple.

• Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.