Aquarius: Your energy levels may be low today, making you easily irritated by small matters. The money you’ve been saving for a long time might come in handy, but unexpected expenses could dampen your mood. Your children may teach you valuable lessons today—their pure hearts, joyful nature, and absence of negativity have the power to uplift those around them. Romantic memories will fill your thoughts, adding warmth to your day. Your hard work is finally paying off, and it’s time to reap the rewards of your efforts. Although your family may confide in you about their concerns, you might find yourself lost in your own world, choosing to spend your free time doing something you truly enjoy. While you may often come across jokes about married life on social media, today, you’ll experience a deeply emotional moment as you realize the beautiful truth of your relationship. Remedy: Practice early morning breathing exercises (Pranayama) daily to maintain a fit body and a refreshed mind.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.