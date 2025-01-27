Aquarius: Engage in some charity or donation work today to find mental peace. An unexpected guest may arrive at your home, but their presence could bring you financial gain. You'll feel energized today, so gather everyone for a big party—your enthusiasm will help you organize events for your group. Be cautious, as your romantic partner might try to flatter you with emotional words like, "Don’t leave me alone in this lonely world." At work, things could go really well for you if you simply greet someone who doesn’t get along with you. You might also enjoy spending a day alone in a room with a book, which could be your perfect way to relax. Today, you'll rediscover your love for your spouse. Remedy: Apply a tilak of white sandalwood to help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 p.m.