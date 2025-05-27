Aquarius: Outdoor activities may leave you feeling more exhausted than energized today, so pace yourself and listen to your body's needs. Financially, you’ll remain stable, but be mindful of overspending—avoid unnecessary purchases and stay focused on long-term priorities. Children may surprise you with some exciting news that lifts your spirits. Your love life could take an important turn today. Your partner might bring up the topic of marriage. If so, take your time and consider every aspect carefully before making any decision. If you're planning to take a day off, there’s no need to worry. Everything will continue to function smoothly in your absence. And if any issues arise, you’ll be able to resolve them with ease upon your return. You might feel the need for solitude today and choose to step out without informing anyone. Though you’ll be alone, your mind will be full of thoughts and reflections. Expect a heartwarming gesture from your spouse—their kindness and affection will remind you just how special your bond truly is. Remedy: For better health, consider donating a cow. If that’s not feasible, you may offer a donation equivalent to its value at a temple or spiritual center.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.