Aquarius: Neglecting your parents today could impact your future prospects, so give them the attention they deserve. Remember, good times are fleeting, and our actions—like sound waves—return to us, creating either harmony or discord. We reap what we sow. Financially, today looks favorable, and you are likely to earn more than usual. Spending quality time with family will create a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere at home. Your love life will be passionate, allowing you and your partner to experience the joys of intimacy and connection. However, limited time for family and friends may leave you feeling upset, and minor quarrels with your spouse could escalate if not handled carefully. Be cautious about trusting the advice or suggestions of others. Avoid stress and ensure you take proper rest to maintain balance. Remedy: Stop consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food to promote a healthier lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.