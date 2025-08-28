Aquarius: You may find relief from lingering stress today. However, be cautious if a friend approaches you for a large loan—helping beyond your means could put a strain on your finances. The time is favorable for considering a matrimonial alliance, bringing hope for new beginnings. Work-related pressure may cause mental unrest, but you’ll find calm and relaxation in the latter part of the day. Stay focused on your priorities to avoid distractions. For students, this is a crucial phase of their career—rather than wasting time in casual outings, dedicating themselves to studies will pave the way for future success. In married life, your spouse may not be as attentive to your daily needs, which could leave you feeling a little unsettled. Handle the situation with understanding. Remedy: Have curd in a silver vessel to attract prosperity and stability in your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.