Aquarius: Your health will stay good despite a hectic schedule. Today, you might need to spend money to fix a defective electronic item. It’s a great day to treat yourself and indulge in activities that make you happy. Although you might face disappointment in love, don’t lose hope—remember that love has its ups and downs. Focus on your work and prioritize what matters most. It's important to make the best use of your free time, or else you may feel left behind in life. A difference of opinion might lead to a disagreement with your partner today. Remedy: Worship the silver idol of the presiding deity in your home regularly to strengthen your financial position.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.