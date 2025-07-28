. Taking an emotional risk may work in your favor, bringing unexpected joy. A new romantic connection could brighten your day, filling you with optimism and a cheerful spirit. At work, you may face resistance from senior colleagues—but maintaining your composure will help you navigate challenges smoothly. Be cautious with your words at home—an unintentional comment might hurt a family member’s feelings. You'll likely feel remorseful and spend time trying to mend things. Later, your spouse may surprise you by rekindling the warmth and affection of your early romantic days, leaving you nostalgic and content. Remedy: For faster professional growth, rise early, greet the rising sun, and chant the Gayatri Mantra 11 times to invite clarity and positive energy into your day.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.