Aquarius: Spending time with children today will bring you emotional comfort and joy. If you had invested money based on a stranger’s advice, you're likely to see good returns. Focus on your family’s needs—they should be your top priority today. Your partner deeply values your endless love. If you’ve been facing challenges at work, things are likely to improve today. You might feel inspired to try something new in your free time, and this activity could capture your full attention, pushing everything else aside. Your spouse may unintentionally do something wonderful today that will leave a lasting impression on you. Remedy: Touch the feet of elderly women and seek their blessings for 108 consecutive days to bring happiness and harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.