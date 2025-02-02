Aquarius: Your anxiety will fade as you take control of the situation, realizing it is as fleeting as a soap bubble—dispersed with a touch of courage. While you will earn well today, rising expenses may make saving a challenge. Rituals and ceremonies will take place at home. Be cautious, as your girlfriend may not be completely honest with you. Partnering with ambitious individuals could open new doors for success. Recognizing the value of time, you may prefer solitude today, which will prove beneficial for your well-being. However, a disagreement with relatives might lead to tension between you and your spouse. Remedy: To enhance your love life, offer Prasad at a Lord Bhairav temple.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.