Aquarius: Frequent bouts of nervousness can weaken your resilience and clarity of thought. Focus on fostering a positive mindset to overcome these challenges and maintain your well-being. Today, your business may see remarkable growth, with opportunities to elevate it to new heights. The health of your parents shows improvement, and their love and support will uplift your spirits. Romance may take a backseat due to your spouse’s health concerns, so be patient and understanding. A new partnership formed today holds great promise for the future. Use your free time wisely by reconnecting with old friends, which will bring joy and nostalgia. However, be cautious, as relatives might spark disagreements between you and your spouse. Remedy: For a happy and fulfilling love life, immerse revadi (a sesame and sugar-based treat) in water as a symbolic gesture.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 12.10 pm to 1.10 pm.