Aquarius: Holding onto resentment will only lead to mental stress. Let go of negative thoughts, as they drain your energy and hinder productivity. Today, a parent may offer valuable advice on the importance of saving money. Listen carefully, as ignoring their wisdom could lead to financial challenges in the future. Enjoyment will be greater when shared with family, so plan activities that bring everyone together. If you're feeling the absence of true love, don’t worry—romantic matters evolve with time. For business owners, today holds promise, with the possibility of sudden gains or unexpected profits. You value personal space, and fortunately, you'll have plenty of free time today to enjoy activities like gaming or working out at the gym. If plans to meet someone are disrupted due to your spouse’s health, don’t be disappointed—you’ll end up sharing an even more meaningful and intimate time together. Remedy: To maintain good health, consider donating milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.15 pm.