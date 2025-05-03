Aquarius: Today brings positive energy, and you may find relief from a long-standing illness. While new contracts may seem appealing, they may not deliver the expected returns, so avoid making impulsive investment decisions. Use your free time to engage in selfless service—this will bring immense joy and fulfillment to both you and your family. A surprise message will fill your night with sweet dreams. Consider spending the day immersed in a captivating magazine or novel—it’s a great way to relax. You’ll also find yourself reminiscing about the beautiful romantic moments from the past with your spouse, adding warmth to your day. The stars suggest a nearby getaway could be just what you need—a fun, relaxing trip with close friends or loved ones. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, apply red vermillion on your forehead before heading out.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.