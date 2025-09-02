Aquarius: health issues may dampen your spirits and affect family happiness, so focus on recovery at the earliest. Financial gains are likely today, but be careful not to overspend. Your family will remain central to your thoughts, though it’s best to avoid controversial topics if you’re going on a date. If you’re considering a new venture, take swift action—stars are in your favor. Don’t hesitate to pursue your desires. Spending the day quietly with a book may feel like the perfect way to recharge. Some tension with family members may arise, but by day’s end, your spouse’s care and affection will bring comfort. Remedy: Offer green chillies to a parrot for auspicious results.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 12.15 pm to 1.30 pm.