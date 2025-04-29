Aquarius: Your charming personality will naturally draw attention and admiration. Business professionals and traders may see joyful gains today, bringing a welcome sense of accomplishment. Although moments of tension may arise, the support of your family will provide strength and reassurance. Be cautious in your social circle—there’s a possibility of misunderstandings that could strain a friendship. Surround yourself with experienced, forward-thinking individuals who can offer valuable insights into upcoming trends. Recognize the worth of your time; staying around those who are hard to understand may only add unnecessary complications. Today, your spouse may display a less favorable side—approach the situation with patience and understanding. Remedy: To strengthen your romantic relationship, consider gifting your partner a pair of white or crystal artificial ducks—symbols of lasting love and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 6 pm.