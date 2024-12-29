Aquarius: Stick to your exercise routine and avoid indulging in high-calorie foods to maintain your health. Today, you may realize the importance of curbing unnecessary expenses, as money proves its value when used wisely. Your grandchildren will bring you immense joy, lighting up your day. Embrace the art of forgiveness and let go of past mistakes—it will add more meaning to your life. Adopting new techniques can boost your work efficiency, and your unique approach will capture the attention of those around you. Spend your free time reading spiritual books, as they can provide insights to help you overcome many challenges. A heartfelt conversation with your partner today will deepen your bond and remind you of the love you share. Remedy: Incorporate scented items into your daily life for improved health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 3 pm.