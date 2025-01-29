Aquarius: Today, your confidence and energy will be through the roof. It's a great time to have discussions with your family about money, investments, and savings, as their input could help improve your financial situation. Relatives might surprise you with gifts, but they could also expect some help in return. Your partner will miss you a lot today—plan a surprise and make it an unforgettable day. At work, you'll feel great, as your colleagues will appreciate your efforts and your boss will be happy with your progress. Business owners can expect a profitable day. Your communication skills will leave a positive impression. Your partner is in an amazing mood—help them make today one of the best days in your married life. Remedy: Look at your reflection in mustard oil, fry sweet flour balls in the same oil, and feed them to birds to help your finances grow faster.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: After 4 pm.