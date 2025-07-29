Aquarius: Your health will remain in excellent shape today. It's a good time to seek financial advice from your elders—applying their guidance on saving and money management can benefit your daily life. Be mindful not to let work take over your personal time, as your domestic life may be affected if you stay too long at the office. In love, maintain a positive attitude and face emotional lows with courage. Embracing new techniques can boost your efficiency, and your unique approach will catch the attention of those around you. Despite a hectic schedule, you’ll find time for yourself and indulge in things you truly enjoy. After a challenging period in your marriage, today brings a much-needed moment of peace and emotional renewal. Remedy: To foster harmony and warmth within the family, offer milk, mishri (sugar crystals), and a white rose at a sacred place.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.