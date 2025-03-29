Aquarius: Workplace pressure from seniors and conflicts at home may cause stress, affecting your focus. However, married individuals of this zodiac sign might receive financial benefits from their in-laws today. Avoid engaging in controversial topics that could lead to arguments with loved ones. Be extra considerate in your interactions, as your partner may be easily upset. It’s a great day to participate in social and religious gatherings. However, your spouse may not be in the best mood, so patience will be key. Make sure to use your time wisely instead of letting it go to waste. Remedy: To maintain harmony in your relationship, gift red or maroon-colored clothing to your father and teacher.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.