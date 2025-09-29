Aquarius: Pay special attention to your health today, especially if you suffer from blood pressure issues. An unexpected opportunity may arise, bringing both excitement and financial benefits. Taking an emotional risk is likely to work in your favor, but avoid using emotional pressure on your partner. This is a good time to enroll in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and learn new technologies. Homemakers of this zodiac sign may find some leisure after finishing household chores—perfect for enjoying a TV movie or spending time on the phone. However, concern over your spouse’s health could cause some stress later in the day. Remedy: For an active and harmonious love life, serve and feed black cows.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm.