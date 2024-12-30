Aquarius: Your strong confidence and manageable work schedule will give you ample time to unwind today. Small business owners may receive valuable advice from close ones, potentially boosting their financial success. Instead of dwelling on self-pity, focus on extracting valuable life lessons from challenging moments. The chances of meeting someone who captures your heart are quite high today. Your cooperative nature and sharp analytical abilities will not go unnoticed. However, some unfavorable news from your in-laws may leave you feeling down, and you might spend a significant amount of time reflecting on it. Despite this, your marriage will feel exceptionally blissful and harmonious today. Remedy: Steer clear of consuming tamsik items like alcohol and non-vegetarian food to nurture happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.