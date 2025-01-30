Aquarius: Despite a busy day, your health will remain in excellent condition. New opportunities to make money will prove to be profitable. Your curiosity and thirst for knowledge will help you build new friendships. Even if your partner shows some distance, you will still express your love. Today is ideal for making the most of your work opportunities. However, be cautious not to make hasty decisions or take unnecessary actions, as it could lead to frustration. Your spouse's rudeness might leave you feeling upset throughout the day. Remedy: For an exciting love life, distribute black clothes or fabrics to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.