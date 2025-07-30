Aquarius: Only you truly know what’s best for you, so be bold, take decisive action, and be ready to accept the outcomes. Remember, in times of crisis, it’s your savings that will support you most. Start managing your finances wisely today and curb unnecessary spending. A family gathering may put you in the spotlight, bringing moments of joy. Your energy will be high, especially with the happiness your partner brings into your life. Avoid revealing too much about your plans, as it could jeopardise your progress. Before beginning any new venture, consult with experienced individuals in that field—their insights could be invaluable. If possible, take time today to meet them. Your spouse may do something unexpectedly beautiful that leaves a lasting impression on you. Remedy: To enhance your financial flow, donate and use curd and honey regularly.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.