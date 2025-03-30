Aquarius: Social anxiety may trouble you today, but boosting your self-confidence will help you overcome it. Those looking to sell property may find a great buyer and secure a profitable deal. Surround yourself with loved ones who offer warmth and support. While romance will be sweet, it may be fleeting. This is also a great time to express yourself and focus on creative projects. You might spend your evening with a colleague, only to later feel it wasn’t the best use of your time. Your spouse may have doubts about your commitment due to your busy schedule, but by the end of the day, understanding and affection will prevail. Remedy: To improve your health, share white, fragrant sweets with underprivileged children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.15 pm.