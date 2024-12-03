Aquarius: Your smile will be a powerful antidote to feelings of depression today. An unexpected guest may visit your home, and their arrival could unexpectedly bring financial benefits. It's an excellent day to engage in activities involving younger people, which will bring you joy. You'll be in a romantic mood, so plan something special with your partner to make the day memorable. A colleague you previously found difficult to work with may surprise you with a meaningful conversation. Be mindful of your words when speaking with influential people, as your communication could have a lasting impact. This evening might turn out to be one of the most special moments of your life with your spouse. Remedy: Set up free water kiosks or donate water, particularly in areas with shortages. This act is an effective remedy for Saturn and can enhance your job satisfaction and overall contentment.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12.30 pm.