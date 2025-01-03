Aquarius: Motivate yourself to adopt a more optimistic outlook on life. This will boost your confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Make it a priority to value both time and money; neglecting them could lead to future challenges and difficulties. The health of an elderly family member may cause concern today. You might experience emotional pain in matters of love. Someone close to you may seek quality time together, but your busy schedule might prevent you from meeting their expectations, leaving both of you disappointed. Your spouse's health issues could momentarily affect your work, but you’ll manage to balance everything effectively. You may find yourself missing someone special in your life today. Remedy: To bring happiness to your family, offer boondi and laddoos at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.