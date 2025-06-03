Aquarius: A hectic work schedule may leave you feeling irritable today, so try to manage your stress calmly. Financial investments made now are likely to boost your future prosperity and security. You might receive pleasant surprises in the form of unexpected gifts from friends or relatives. However, unpredictable behavior from your partner could put you in a sour mood—try to stay patient and understanding. This is a day filled with potential for success and visibility, so make the most of it with focus and composure. Avoid making impulsive decisions, as they may lead to regret down the line. Challenges in your marital life may surface—open communication will be key to navigating them smoothly. Remedy: Feed rotis or bread to dogs to support your overall well-being and health.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.