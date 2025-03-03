Aquarius: Your energy levels will be high today. Traders and businesspeople with international dealings should be cautious, as financial losses are possible—think carefully before making any decisions. An invitation to your child’s award ceremony will fill you with pride and joy as they fulfill your expectations. Love will bring happiness into your life. Students will have an excellent day, performing well in exams. However, let success be a motivation to work even harder rather than letting it get to your head. Focus on understanding things clearly; otherwise, you may end up overthinking and wasting your free time. Today, your married life will feel more wonderful than ever. Remedy: Feeding a white female pet dog will help strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1 pm.