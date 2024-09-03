Aquarius: Consider attending a social gathering to lift your spirits. Today, you may benefit from the support of your brother or sister. Unexpected gifts and presents from relatives and friends could brighten your day. Avoid using emotional manipulation with your partner, as it could backfire. Your confidence is on the rise, and progress is clearly visible. Your competitive nature will help you succeed in any contest you enter. However, be mindful that your spouse's relatives could disrupt the harmony in your marriage. Remedy: Offering water on a Shivlinga will bring auspiciousness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.