Aquarius: Your health will remain good today, boosting your chances of success. However, avoid anything that could weaken your strength. Investments in antiques and jewelry are likely to bring profit and prosperity. If you feel mentally burdened, share your thoughts with relatives or close friends to ease the pressure. Love will feel refreshing and joyful, filling your day with romance. A kind gesture at work may turn rivals into friends, though workplace issues could still leave you distracted. Married life will feel truly delightful as your partner makes the day special. Remedy: Offer water to a Shivling regularly to increase harmony and happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.