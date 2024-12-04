Aquarius: You may experience some physical breakdowns today, so it's important to rest and allow your nervous system to recharge. If you're travelling, be extra cautious with your valuables to prevent theft or loss. Social activities will be enjoyable, but it’s best not to share your personal secrets with others. A disagreement with your partner may occur as you try to prove your point, but your partner will help calm you down with their understanding. Some co-workers may not agree with the way you handle certain issues but may not express it directly. If the results you’re getting aren’t what you expected, it may be wise to review your plans and make adjustments. It’s a good day for some leisure and entertainment. However, you may feel disappointed by a lack of support from your partner during a tough time. Remedy: Feed monkeys jaggery and gram for a healthy life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 8:30 am to 11:15 am.