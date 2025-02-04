Aquarius: Focus on improving your health and overall personality for a more fulfilling life. Your financial situation will strengthen as delayed payments come through. This is a great time to engage in activities involving young people. Plan something special for the evening and make it as romantic as possible. Some will see progress in business and education. You may spend your evening with a colleague, but by the end, you might feel it wasn’t the best use of your time. On the bright side, today will bring you the true joy of being married. Remedy: Support teachers, mentors, and young children with kindness and dedication to ensure a successful career or business.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4 pm.