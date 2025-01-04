Aquarius: Your progress is being held back by a pessimistic mindset. It's time to realize that worry has been clouding your judgment. Shift your focus to the positive, and you'll notice a significant improvement in your decision-making. You can expect a rise in income from past investments, and old friends will offer support and assistance. Personal guidance will strengthen your relationships, and while your family may share many concerns with you today, you'll remain focused on your own world. Take some time for yourself to engage in activities you truly enjoy. Today will be one of the best days of your married life. With your challenging days behind you, it’s a good time to consider giving your life a fresh direction. Remedy: Save coins in an earthen piggy bank and donate the accumulated amount to children and pilgrims for better health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.