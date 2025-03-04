Aquarius: Take ample rest to restore your energy, as a tired body can weaken the mind. Remember, your true strength lies in your determination, not just physical ability. Consider seeking financial advice from your family elders and applying their wisdom to your savings and money management. An evening out with friends could lift your spirits. Handle personal relationships with care, as they may be delicate today. Work matters seem to be going smoothly, keeping your mood upbeat. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll manage to find quality time for yourself and your family. However, fulfilling your spouse’s expectations may feel a bit stressful. Remedy: To bring more harmony and joy into your love life, consider gifting a silver ring to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.