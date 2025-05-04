Aquarius: Take time today to unwind and recharge by spending quality moments with close friends. Fresh and innovative ideas may come to you, potentially leading to financial gains. While the day holds many positives, be cautious—someone you trust might disappoint you. A dose of reality may bring emotional distance from your beloved, prompting reflection and acceptance. However, the business connections you've recently nurtured are likely to bring long-term rewards. Consider enjoying the day with younger family members at a park or shopping mall—it will add a joyful spark to your routine. After a recent phase of misunderstanding, the evening promises healing and affection, as your spouse showers you with renewed love and warmth. Remedy: For greater happiness in family life, wrap two fistfuls of lentils in a red cloth and donate them to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.