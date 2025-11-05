Aquarius: Frustration over the past may hurt your health—try to relax. Parental support solves financial issues. Children may be challenging; take a loving approach. Lover’s erratic behavior may upset you. Progressive changes at work are supported by colleagues. Motivate others for progress at work. Seek reliable solutions for personal problems. Spouse may share tough feelings with you today. Remedy: Wear a bronze or brass bangle for good health.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.