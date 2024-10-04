Aquarius: You'll experience pure joy and excitement if you're heading out for fun today. However, unresolved issues may get more complicated, and financial concerns might weigh on your mind. Some people around you may make promises they can't keep—it's best to ignore those who only talk without delivering. You might feel a bit let down in love, but don't lose hope; relationships often have their ups and downs. Plan to spend some of your free time with your closest friends today, which will lift your spirits. You and your spouse might argue over an old issue, like a forgotten birthday, but things will smooth out by the day's end. The stars favor a nearby getaway—perhaps a fun-filled trip with those dearest to you. Remedy: To enhance your financial well-being, regularly perform abhishek (ritual bathing) of a Shivling.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 2.25 pm.