Aquarius: Fear may cloud your happiness today, but remember—it is often born of our own thoughts and imagination. Left unchecked, it can stifle spontaneity, drain joy, and reduce efficiency. Confront it early, before it takes away your confidence. New avenues of income may open up through people in your network. Some of you might consider purchasing jewelry or a household appliance. Work pressure could bring moments of mental unrest, but the latter half of the day offers a chance to relax and regain balance. It’s also a favorable day to put fresh projects and plans into action. However, be mindful of your belongings—carelessness may lead to loss or theft. On the personal front, your spouse’s behavior could cause some strain in your professional dealings, so handle matters tactfully. Remedy: Caring for a dog with multi-coloured spots is believed to enhance your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.