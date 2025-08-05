Aquarius: Be mindful of your eating habits and keep a close watch on your weight. Today may not be financially favourable, so monitor your spending and avoid unnecessary expenses. Steer clear of unrealistic fantasies—ground yourself in practicality. Spending quality time with close friends will lift your mood and offer a much-needed break. Misunderstandings may arise in your romantic relationship, so choose your words wisely. With consistent effort and patience, you are well on your way to achieving your goals. Students should avoid distractions and focus on their studies—this is a crucial phase that can shape their future. You might notice someone showing undue interest in your spouse today, but by day's end, you'll realize there’s nothing to worry about. Remedy: Keep a piece of bronze in empty vessels at home to improve your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.