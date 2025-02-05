Aquarius: A smile is your best remedy for any challenges you face today. Avoid rushing into investments, as making hasty decisions could lead to losses—take time to evaluate your options carefully. Social plans in the evening will turn out to be more enjoyable than you anticipated. Your partner will be missing you throughout the day, so consider planning a surprise to make it a memorable and special occasion. You may feel drained at work due to some family matters, affecting your energy levels. Business owners should stay vigilant, as there may be hidden risks with their partners. Spending time with the younger members of your family will foster peace and strengthen bonds. Your spouse may surprise you with a thoughtful gift today. Remedy: Offer green Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha to enhance your professional life and bring prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.