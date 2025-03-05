Aquarius: Engaging in sports today will help you maintain your physical stamina and overall well-being. You will radiate a positive aura and step out with a good mindset, but an unfortunate incident, such as losing a valuable item, may dampen your mood. Tension may arise due to the behaviour of a family member, so it’s important to have an open conversation with them. If you seize the right moment, today could become an unforgettable day in your love life. Your dedication and patience will bring you closer to your goals. However, be mindful of your words while communicating with family members, as unnecessary arguments may drain your time and energy. In terms of marriage, your day looks truly wonderful, filled with joy and harmony. Remedy: Rahu, when positively influenced, symbolizes charity, sacrifice, creativity, and transformation. To maintain financial stability and economic growth, always seek creative ways to help and serve others.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.