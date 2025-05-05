Aquarius: Today brings sheer joy and delight, especially for those stepping out to enjoy life’s lighter moments. Financially, you may gain from commissions, dividends, or royalties—an encouraging boost. An invitation to your child's award ceremony will fill your heart with pride and happiness, especially as you witness them fulfilling the dreams you’ve cherished for them. It's a moment that affirms love, effort, and belief. You may experience a sense of pure, soulful love—something that touches your spirit deeply. At work, someone you once found least compatible might pleasantly surprise you with a warm, constructive conversation. A spark of creativity will inspire you to try something new during your free time. You'll find yourself so absorbed in this passion project that everything else fades into the background. In your personal life, today marks a beautiful chapter—your marriage will feel more fulfilling and harmonious than ever. Remedy: For excellent professional growth, feed dogs rotis or bread baked in a traditional clay oven.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.