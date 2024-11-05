Aquarius: Your commitment to health and conserving energy will serve you well, especially if you’re preparing for a long journey. Even with a busy schedule, you’ll manage to avoid feeling overly fatigued. Avoid lending money impulsively, as it could lead to serious issues down the road. Young ones may approach you for advice on school projects. Your bond with your partner is strong, and nothing can come between you. You’ll show an impressive willingness to learn new things. Keep your emotions to yourself today, as it may not be the best time to share them openly. Expect a heartfelt, meaningful conversation with your spouse that brings you closer. Remedy: For financial stability, include black pepper in your daily diet in any form.

Lucky Colour: Pale Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 5 pm.