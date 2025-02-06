Aquarius: You’ve been blessed with great confidence and intelligence—make the most of it today. Avoid making long-term investments and instead spend some quality time with a close friend to relax and recharge. Your family will hold a special place in your heart today, and it's important to be understanding of your partner's feelings. At work, you may need to make a significant decision. Acting swiftly and strategically will give you an advantage. Take time to listen to your subordinates—they may offer valuable suggestions. If possible, leave the office early to enjoy some quality time with your life partner. However, be prepared for traffic to potentially disrupt your plans. Despite this, your partner will make significant efforts to bring happiness into your life today. Remedy: Sunbathe for 15-20 minutes in the early morning to improve health and eliminate deficiencies.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.