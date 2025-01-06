Aquarius: Take time to relax between tasks and avoid staying up late tonight. You may face difficulties managing your finances today—be cautious as you could overspend or even lose your wallet, leading to some losses due to carelessness. The cheerful nature of your family will uplift the mood at home. You’ll be in a loving mood, and plenty of romantic opportunities will come your way. Be honest and direct in your approach—your determination and skills will gain attention. Today, your ideas will flow freely, and the activities you choose will bring rewards beyond your expectations. You and your spouse will have a meaningful and romantic conversation, strengthening your bond. Remedy: To support continued financial growth, distribute Kadi-Chawal (rice and lentils) to those in need and also eat some yourself.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.