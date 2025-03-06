Aquarius: Avoid raising your voice, as it may negatively impact your health. Refrain from lending money today, but if it's unavoidable, ensure you have a written agreement on the repayment timeline. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring happiness into your day. Be mindful, as your romantic partner may use flattery—stay true to yourself and your emotions. Approach situations with honesty and clarity; your determination and skills will be recognized. It's a wonderful day for both social and religious gatherings. Expect heartfelt words from your spouse, expressing how much you mean to them. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 10.30 am.