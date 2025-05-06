Aquarius: Engaging in sports or outdoor activities today will help you recharge and regain your lost energy. You may feel a strong urge to boost your income quickly, so be mindful of your choices and stay grounded. Enjoy quality time with friends and family—it’s a great day for lighthearted moments. However, stay alert, as misunderstandings could put a valued friendship at risk. At work, things are likely to pick up speed, thanks to the support and cooperation of your colleagues and superiors. You may also receive the kind of praise and compliments you've longed to hear, lifting your spirits. Be cautious in your personal life—a stranger could stir up tension between you and your partner. Trust and open communication will help keep your bond strong. Remedy: To add charm and harmony to your love life, consider feeding fish—it’s believed to attract positive vibrations and emotional balance.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.