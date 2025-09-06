Aquarius: Heart patients should avoid coffee for better health. Financial matters are likely to improve later in the day. However, your stubbornness may disturb family peace—listen to your parents’ advice, as obedience will prevent misunderstandings. In love, you may experience moments where even the impossible feels within reach. Avoid wasting time on unimportant things, as neglecting key tasks could create problems. While jokes on married life are common on social media, today you may feel deeply emotional as you recognize the true beauty of your own relationship. Spending meaningful time with your partner will further strengthen your emotional bond. Remedy: For health and prosperity, include almonds (with skin), whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee in your diet, and offer yellow cloth at religious or spiritual places.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.