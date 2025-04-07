Aquarius: Your health is likely to be in good shape today, giving you the energy to enjoy some fun time with friends. If you're planning to go out, be mindful of your spending to avoid unnecessary financial setbacks. A wave of positivity and confidence will carry you through the day, thanks to the support of family and friends. Love and romance will be on your mind, filling your heart with warmth. At work, your efforts may finally be recognized and appreciated by your boss. It's also a good time to distance yourself from people who drain your energy or don't add value to your life. The day holds beautiful moments for you and your partner—make time for each other and enjoy it fully. Remedy: Wearing multi-colored printed clothing today can bring success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.