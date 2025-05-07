Aquarius: Your mind will be open to positive thoughts today. Ignore anyone who approaches you for business credit, as it's not the right time. Family matters may not be as smooth as expected, and there could be an argument or dispute. In such cases, try to stay calm and avoid reacting impulsively. You may meet an interesting person today. Those involved in art or theater will find new opportunities to showcase their talents. A relative may unexpectedly visit, and you’ll need to spend time attending to their needs. Your spouse will remind you of your teenage years, sharing some fun and mischievous memories. Remedy: Strengthen your financial situation by helping and serving religious people, such as monks or nuns.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3:30 pm.